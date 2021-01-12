Mickey Rourke in Ride Share Driver Crime Thriller 'Adverse' Trailer

"You do what you gotta do." Lionsgate has revealed a new official trailer for a gritty L.A. crime drama titled Adverse, from filmmaker Brian A. Metcalf. This originally premiered at the Fantasporto Film Festival in Portugal last year before lockdowns began, and has been waiting for a release ever since then. It will not get a direct-to-VOD release in March. Thomas Ian Nicholas stars as Ethan, a ride-share driver who discovers his sister is in debt to a dangerous crime syndicate. He ends up in over his head trying to free her. The cast includes Mickey Rourke as the drug lord, with Sean Astin, Penelope Ann Miller, Aaron Schwartz, and Lou Diamond Phillips. Looks like a mash-up of Drive and Collateral with all the usual crime tropes.

Here's the two official trailers (+ two posters) for Brian A. Metcalf's Adverse, direct from YouTube:

In this drama / suspense film, a ride-share driver discovers that his sister is in debt to a dangerous crime syndicate. Set in the gritty backdrop of Los Angeles, Adverse is a neo-noir dramatic film that looks deep into the ties of love and a commentary on society. Adverse is both written & directed by Korean-American filmmaker Brian A. Metcalf, director of the films Living Among Us and The Lost Tree previously, as well as a few shorts and numerous other video projects. Produced by Brian A. Metcalf, Thomas Ian Nicholas, and Kelly Arjen. This originally premiered at the Fantasporto Film Festival in Portugal early last year. Lionsgate will release Metcalf's Adverse direct-to-VOD starting on March 9th, 2021 this winter. Anyone interested?