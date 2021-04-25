Mike Akel in Tennis Comedy 'The Tiny Life of Butcher Duke' Trailer

"There's a tiny home on the line, let's not play around." Gravitas Ventures has debuted an official US trailer for an indie comedy called The Tiny Life of Butcher Duke, made by filmmaker Mike Apel, who writes, directs, produces, and stars in this. The film first premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival and Hill Country Film Festival back in 2019, and is finally getting a VOD release this spring. The Tiny Life of Butcher Duke is an indie comedy about retired tennis "legend" who attempts to win his life back by competing in a tennis rematch to win his very own tiny home. Aside from Apel as Duke, the cast includes Chad Werner, Emily Hiott, Jeff McQuitty, Jill Young, Emma Rappold, Jon Michael Simpson, Shane Pederson, and Gary Teague. This almost plays like a sports mockumentary, but also just looks like some kooky indie fun.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mike Akel's The Tiny Life of Butcher Duke, from YouTube:

In 1998 Butcher Duke lost the chance of a lifetime to win a double-wide mobile home during an amateur tennis match against local TV commercial legend Creek Thompson. 20 years after the match, Butcher is down-and-out, living with his mom, estranged from his daughter, retired from tennis, and coaching a group of children who happen to be his only friends. When Creek Thompson's son challenges Butcher to a rematch with the grand prize of a tiny home, Butcher decides to face his fear of failure and reclaim what he lost so long ago. Will Butcher win a mobile home and get his life back on track? Or will another defeat deliver yet another crushing blow? The Tiny Life of Butcher Duke is both written and directed by American indie producer / filmmaker Mike Akel, director of the films Chalk and An Ordinary Family previously, as well as the "Treasure Hunter Kids" TV series. Story by Mike Akel, Chris Mass, Bryan Poyser, Chad Werner. This originally premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival back in 2019. Gravitas Ventures will release Akel's The Tiny Life of Butcher Duke direct-to-VOD in the US starting April 27th this spring. Anyone interested?