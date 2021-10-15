Modern Love Film 'Mark, Mary & Some Other People' Official Trailer

"This was your idea from the start!" Vertical Ent. has released a trailer for an indie romantic comedy titled Mark, Mary & Some Other People, directed by actress / filmmaker Hannah Marks. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, and is out to watch this November. Newlyweds Mark and Mary reluctantly decide to give ethical non-monogamy a try as their lives get increasingly complicated. "The decision changes things for the couple and opens a lot of personal questions for both as Mary starts to realize she's more traditional than she thought whereas Mark starts to open up and [begins to see] the world differently through Mary and a polyamorous lens." Quite interesting, an perhaps the expected results. Ben Rosenfield and Hayley Law star as Mark and Mary, with a cast including Nik Dodani, Matt Shively, Sofia Bryant, Kelli Berglund, Esther Povitsky, Joe Lo Truglio, and Haley Ramm. Not the first contemporary romance to get into the polyamory game, with Ma Belle, My Beauty and Lust Life Love this year as well. But this looks much better.

Here's the trailer (+ posters) for Hannah Marks' Mark, Mary & Some Other People, from YouTube:

Mark and Mary (Ben Rosenfield and Hayley Law) fall passionately in love, and get married right away, despite Mary wanting to see other people. This modern love comedy explores the young couple trying an open relationship for the first time. Mark, Mary & Some Other People is written and directed by American actor / filmmaker Hannah Marks, her second feature film after directing After Everything previously, as well as a few other short films. It's produced by Jonathan Duffy, Jon Lullo, Hannah Marks, Brendan Walter, Kelly Williams, and Peter S. Williams. This initially premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Vertical will release Marks' Mark, Mary & Some Other People in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 5th, 2021 this fall. Anyone interested in watching? What do you think they will do in the end?