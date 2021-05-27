MOVIE TRAILERS

Modern Polyamory Romance Explored in Trailer for 'Lust Life Love'

May 27, 2021
"I give you freedom, and this is what you do with it." 1091 Pictures has released an official trailer for Lust Life Love, a star-crossed love story set in the world of polyamory and sex parties in New York City. How's that for a pitch? The film is directed by Benjamin Feuer & Stephanie Sellars, and stars Stephanie Sellars as Veronica. A polyamorous writer's life turns upside down when she falls in love with a monogamous man. She thought she had it all and was enjoying life until she meets Daniel, a handsome, monogamous, married man. The cast includes Jake Choi, Makeda Declet, Jeanna Han, Rolando Chusan, Renee Erikson, and Bill Irwin. I'm glad this film tries to approach polyamory honestly and address a lot of what's going on in that scene. I'm always curious to learn more about different perspectives and this has some unique ones.

Veronica Willow (Stephanie Sellars) is a New York City blogger who writes about her polyamorous sex life. Independent, confident, sexy and free, Veronica seems to have it all: a girlfriend Joanne, a Mexican lover Pedro, an array of intriguing friends and strangers that she enjoys at sex parties. Then she meets Daniel—a handsome, monogamous, married man. Seduced by the challenge, Veronica pursues him, and as they dive into an affair, her heart and her identity gradually get turned inside out. Lust Life Love is co-directed by filmmakers Benjamin Feuer (the director of the film Getting Lost before this) & Stephanie Sellars, making their first feature together after many other shorts. The screenplay is written by Stephanie Sellars. This premiered at the Berlin Independent Film Festival earlier this year. 1091 Pictures will release Lust Life Love direct-to-VOD starting September 14th this fall. For more info, visit the film's official site.

