'Monuments' Comedy Trailer About a Widower Driving Cross-Country

"It was never about tombs or gods or monuments… Happiness for us was uncomplicated." Row House has released an official trailer for an indie drama titled Monuments, which originally premiered at last year's Nashville Film Festival in the fall. A grieving widower decides to travel across the country in a stolen pick-up truck, determined to scatter his wife's ashes in Chicago. Ted attempts to sidestep more grief, loss, and familial dysfunction when he steals his wife's ashes and sets off on an impulsive odyssey through America's heartland to find something he'd lost long before her death. The film stars Marguerite Moreau as Laura, David Sullivan as Ted, Javier Muñoz as Howl, and Shunori Ramanathan as Amber. This looks good, the dark comedy makes it better. Along with the strange musical song in the background of this trailer. Huh.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Jack C. Newell's Monuments, direct from YouTube:

A young widower (David Sullivan) sidesteps grief, loss, and familial dysfunction when he steals his wife's ashes and sets off on an impulsive odyssey through America's heartland to find something he'd lost long before her death. Monuments is directed by filmmaker / artist Jack C. Newell, director of the films Close Quarters, Open Tables, and Hope Springs Eternal previously, as well as a number of shorts. The screenplay is written by Rebecca Fons & Jack C. Newell. Produced by Angie Gaffney, Matt Hyland, and Jack C. Newell. This originally premiered at the Nashville Film Festival late last year. Row House Films will release Newell's Monuments in select US theaters on June 4th this summer, then on VOD starting August 3rd. Who's in?