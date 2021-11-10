More Bruce Willis Schlock - Trailer for Action Cyber-Thriller 'Fortress'

"He's a notorious criminal that we've been tracking for years." Lionsgate has launched an official trailer for another B-movie action extravaganza titled Fortress, from filmmaker James Cullen Bressack - of other trash films like Beyond the Law and Survive the Game. When a desperate crypto currency developer visits The Fortress, his estranged father's mountain retirement community, he not only learns that his father had lived a double life, but that The Fortress is one of America's best kept secrets – a retirement community for National Clandestine Service members. When a maniacal criminal hell bent on getting revenge infiltrates the Fortress, father and son must overcome their differences in order to save each other. This stars Bruce Willis, Chad Michael Murray, Jesse Metcalfe, Shannen Doherty, Sean Kanan, Kelly Greyson, and Ser'Darius Blain. The trailer is free to watch below, but please don't waste your money on this film.

Here's the first official trailer for James Cullen Bressack's Fortress, direct from YouTube:

In this dazzling action cyber-thriller film, Bruce Willis plays Robert, a retired CIA agent living at a secret resort in the woods. One day, his estranged son drives into the camp for a visit — but he's followed by Robert's old nemesis, Balzary (Chad Michael Murray). As the site is besieged by Balzary's attack squad, father and son retreat to a high-tech bunker. But are its steel walls and advanced weapons of the bunker powerful enough to match Balzary's bloodthirsty plans for revenge? Fortress is directed by the American producer / filmmaker James Cullen Bressack, director of tons of low quality action films including My Pure Joy, To Jennifer, Pernicious, The Condo, Limelight, Blood Craft, Deadly Reunion, Alone, Beyond the Law, and Survive the Game - also out this year. The screenplay is written by Alan Horsnail. Lionsgate will debut Fortress in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 17th, 2021. This does not look worth it.