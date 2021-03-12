More TV Spots for 'Mortal Kombat' Packed with New Footage + Goro

"We need to fight before it's too late." Warner Bros has released a number of new TV spots for the Mortal Kombat movie, set for release this April in both theaters + on HBO Max. This brand new live-action movie based on the classic fighting video game has been in the works for years, ever since that short film Mortal Kombat: Rebirth shook up WB and got them to start working on it. Brutal R-rated violence galore, lots of impressive fight VFX, I am so ready for this to hit the big screen. The main cast: Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax Briggs, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Max Huang as Kung Lao. These new spots give us our first look at Goro, plus Sub-Zero yelling the classic "Get over here!" line + extra shots of various characters.

Here's a few more international TV spots for Simon McQuoid's Mortal Kombat, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first full trailer for McQuoid's Mortal Kombat here, to see even more footage.

A washed-up mixed martial arts fighter named Cole Young is unaware of his hidden lineage or why he is being hunted down by Sub-Zero of the Lin-Kuei clan of assassins. Concerned for the safety of his family, he seeks out a clique of fighters that were chosen to defend Earthrealm in a high-stakes battle against the forces of Outworld in a inter-dimensional fighting tournament that occurs once in a generation. This new Mortal Kombat is directed by Australian filmmaker Simon McQuoid, making his feature directorial debut after working in the video game industry (on Call of Duty and Playstation ads, etc). The screenplay is written by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham, from a story by Oren Uziel and Greg Russo. Based on the video game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. Produced by James Wan, Todd Garner, Simon McQuoid, E. Bennett Walsh. Warner Bros will release Mortal Kombat in theaters + on HBO Max starting April 16th this spring.