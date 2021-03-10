Morgan Freeman & Ruby Rose in Action Film 'Vanquish' Official Trailer

"You know who she is – just stay out of her way!" Lionsgate has unveiled a full trailer for an action movie called Vanquish, yet another of these dime-a-dozen bland action features with derivative plots. From the director of Double Take, Middle Men, and The Poison Rose comes this stylish, glossy action-thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Ruby Rose that shows what desperation can drive a person to do. A young mother is trying to put her dark past as a Russian drug courier behind her, but retired cop Damon forces Victoria to do his bidding by holding her daughter hostage. It also stars Patrick Muldoon, Julie Lott, Ekaterina Baker, Nick Vallelonga, Joel Michaely, and Miles Doleac. This doesn't look terrible, but doesn't look so great either. Freeman and Rose are cool to see in this, but that doesn't automatically make it a good film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for George Gallo's Vanquish, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

A mother, Victoria (Rose), is trying to put her dark past as a Russian drug courier behind her, but retired cop Damon (Freeman) forces Victoria to do his bidding by holding her daughter hostage. Now, Victoria must use guns, guts, and a motorcycle to take out a series of violent gangsters — or she may never see her child again. Vanquish is directed by veteran writer / filmmaker George Gallo, director of movies including 29th Street, Trapped in Paradise, Double Take, Local Color, My Mom's New Boyfriend, Columbus Circle, Bigger, and The Poison Rose previously. The script is by George Gallo and Samuel Bartlett, from a story by Samuel Bartlett. Lionsgate will release Gallo's Vanquish direct-to-VOD starting on April 23rd next month.