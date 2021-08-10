Movie Musical 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' Full Amazon Trailer

"Stop waiting for permission to be YOU." Amazon Prime Video has revealed their own full official trailer for Everybody's Talking About Jamie, the movie musical based on the beloved stage musical from West End. Amazon already debuted a teaser trailer earlier in the summer for this, now that they are releasing it streaming exclusively later in September. The jubilant film is about a teenager from Sheffield, England who desperately wants to be a drag queen. With the help of his mum and friends, he overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness to become a young drag queen. Newcomer Max Harwood stars as Jamie, with a cast including Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, with Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant. The stage production's original director, Jonathan Butterell, makes his feature-film debut as director with this adaptation. It looks like fun! The kind of musical that makes you want to get right up and dance in the aisles along with Jamie.

Inspired by true events, New Regency & Film4's Everybody's Talking About Jamie is the movie adaptation of the hit musical. Jamie New is 16 and doesn’t quite fit in—instead of pursuing a "real" career he dreams of becoming a drag queen. Uncertain about his future, Jamie knows one thing for sure: he is going to be a sensation. Supported by his loving mom and all of his amazing friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is directed by British director / filmmaker Jonathan Butterell, making his first feature film after also directing the stage show and the taped version of the stage show previously. The screenplay is written by Dan Gillespie Sells & Tom MacRae, who also co-wrote the original musical for the stage. The musical is inspired by the 2011 TV doc Jamie: Drag Queen at 16. This was originally set to open in theaters earlier this year. Amazon will debut Everybody’s Talking About Jamie streaming on Prime Video starting September 17th this fall.