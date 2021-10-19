MUBI is Launching a Cinema Subscription Service Called MUBI GO

There's something new coming to your local neighborhood art house theater! MUBI is launching a brand new subscription service called MUBI GO, starting out in NYC at the end of this month. What exactly is it? Here's how they describe it: "A ticket to see a brand new hand-picked film. In a theater. Every single week. Plus a MUBI subscription. Only $10.99 a month, for a limited time." On their website, it explains that every week they'll choose a new film, then you login with the app and can choose any venue showing it (that works with MUBI GO) at the best time for you, and that's it. You've got a ticket! In theory, this means that every month you can see up to 4 or 5 films, if you go to every one. Other info (about repeat viewings, venues, etc) is not yet available. This is a great idea! I'm all for it. And you get access to MUBI streaming, too. Excellent.

Here's the tweet from MUBI announcing it, along with a lil' video about the MUBI GO subscription service:

The MUBI GO service is launching first in New York City starting on October 29th. For more info, head to their website. I like the joke critic David Ehrlich made on Twitter about what this service is really offering: "What if MoviePass but only good movies and also you can stream other good movies on top of that at home." In their initial tweet, MUBI states that the service will be launching "nationwide soon" after starting out in NYC. Subscription servies for cinemas have always been a good idea, and in Europe they're already very successful at many of the big chains. This seems like the right way to offer something simple and smart for cinephiles to enjoy all year long. There's always something new to see in theaters! And you can definitely trust that MUBI will choose great films no matter what. For more updates, follow them on Twitter @mubi.