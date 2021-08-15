Music Festival Road Trip Romantic Comedy 'This Is the Year' Trailer

"Of course your life's a mess, you're a teenager!" Vertical Entertainment has revealed an official trailer for a romantic comedy, teen road trip movie called This Is the Year, marking the feature directorial debut of actor David Henrie, who partnered with his "Wizards of Waverly Place" cast-mate Selena Gomez to make this. As fun as it may be, this year and last year don't seem like "this year" unfortunately, especially with regards to a music festival. In a last ditch effort to win over the girl of his dreams, a nerdy high school senior and his best friends embark on a road trip to see their favorite band at the biggest music festival of the year. Lorenzo Henrie co-stars in this with his brother David Henrie, joined by Gregg Sulkin, also an alumna of "Wizards of Waverly Place", along with Vanessa Marano, Jake Short, Jeff Garlin, Alyssa Jirrels, and Bug Hall. As expected, this looks super cliche & cheesy, with the most obvious nothing-new-here story.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for David Henrie's This Is the Year, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

In a last ditch effort to win over the girl of his dreams, a nerdy high school senior (Lorenzo Henrie) and his best friends embark on a road trip to see their favorite band – lovelytheband – at the hottest music fest of the year, Front and Center, only to discover true love in the most unexpected place. This Is the Year is directed by American actor / writer / filmmaker David Henrie, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts and appearances on "Wizards of Waverly Place" and "How I Met Your Mother" previously. The screenplay is written by Sienna Aquilini, Bug Hall, David Henrie, and Pepe Portillo. Executive produced by Henrie's longtime friend & former co-star Selena Gomez. Vertical Ent. will release Henrie's This Is the Year in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 24th, 2021. For more info, visit the film's official site.