Muslim-American Family in Chicago Drama 'I'll Meet You There' Trailer

"This is her home, these are her people." Freestyle Digital Media has revealed the first official trailer for an indie drama titled I'll Meet You There, which was originally supposed to premiere during last year's SXSW Film Festival before it was cancelled. A Muslim cop goes undercover at his estranged father's mosque while his daughter hides her passion for a forbidden dance, then uncovering a shocking family secret. From SXSW: "I'll Meet You There defies storytelling conventions and stereotypes in favor of multi-dimensional characters who display their humanity at every turn. Filmmaker Iram Parveen Bilal's thoughtful writing and directing have yielded enlightening performances in a story of family and betrayal that is both unique and universal." The film's big cast includes Faran Tahir, Nikita Tewani, Muhammad Qavi Khan, Sheetal Sheth, Shawn Parsons, Andrea Cirie, Nitin Madan, Michael Pemberton, Samrat Chakrabarti, and Rachit Trehan. I screened this last year and it's a mess, a big, cheesy mess. But at least it's authentic.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Iram Parveen Bilal's I'll Meet You There, from YouTube:

A modern and moving portrait of three generations of a Muslim-American family, I'll Meet You There follows Majeed (Faran Tahir), a Chicago police officer, and his teenage daughter Dua (Nikita Tewani), a gifted ballerina, who are unexpectedly visited by Baba, Majeed’s long-estranged father from Pakistan. I'll Meet You There is both written & directed by Nigerian-Pakistani filmmaker Iram Parveen Bilal, a former Olympian and director of the films Josh and Piled Higher and Deeper: Still in Grad School previously. The screenplay also includes contributions from Rajeev Dassani and Uttam Sirur. This was originally supposed to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival last year, and later showed at the Bentonville Film Festival. Freestyle Digital Media will release I'll Meet You There direct-to-VOD starting February 12th this winter. Anyone?