Must See Concept Art Trailer for Sci-Fi Sequel 'The Last Starfighters'

"You have been recruited by the Star League to defend the frontier." Hollywood screenwriter Gary Whitta has revealed a special pitch trailer "sizzle reel" that they created for The Last Starfigher sequel already in development (tentatively) called The Last Starfighters. This trailer features concept art with a score and a tiny bit of dialogue from the original shown at the end. Whitta originally dropped some of the concept on Twitter back in 2018, so we've seen most of this stuff before, but there are a few new images added in this trailer. Plus it's just thrilling to see all the art (by Matt Allsopp) with the music (by Chris Tilton & Craig Safan). Whitta was developing this project with Jonathan Betuel, the same screenwriter on the original cult classic 1984 sci-fi film. The concept for this sequel is said to involve Alex returning again, but no exact plot details have ever been revealed. Still, if you've been excited to one day see this sequel - then have a look.

Here's the concept art sizzle reel trailer for Gary Whitta's The Last Starfighters, direct from YouTube:

Okay, probably shouldn’t show you this so early but here’s a little something I’ve been tinkering on with my co-writer Jonathan Betuel. You might recognize the ships. Thanks to the amazing Matt Allsopp (lead concept artist on ROGUE ONE) for creating these images for us. pic.twitter.com/CIobLYYRHk — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) April 4, 2018

If you want to hear more about the project, listen to Gary's Twitch discussion here + reveal of the trailer.

The original The Last Starfighter movie was released in 1984: "Video game expert Alex Rogan finds himself transported to another planet after conquering The Last Starfighter video game only to find out it was just a test. He was recruited to join the team of best starfighters to defend their world from the attack." This updated sequel for The Last Starfighter, tentatively titled The Last Starfighters, was being developed by Gary Whitta & Jonathan Betuel (the screenwriter on the original movie). Both of them worked on the story and the script. Whitta has previously referred to the project as "a combination of reboot and sequel that we both think honors the legacy of the original film while passing the torch to a new generation." Apparently there are still issues with the rights, and the project has never progressed further in development with any specific studio. For additional updates, follow him on Twitter @garywhitta. Who wants to see more of this?!