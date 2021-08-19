Must Tell Scary Stories in 'Nightbooks' Kids Horror Film from Netflix

"This is your life now – forget your family, focus on being useful to the witch." Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for the kids' horror film Nightbooks, a new film from the director of Brightburn, David Yarovesky. Based on the book by J.A. White, and produced by Sam Raimi. The film follows a boy obsessed with scary stories who is imprisoned by an evil young witch in her New York City flat. When Alex, who loves scary stories, is trapped by an evil witch in her magical apartment, and must tell a scary story every night to stay alive, he teams up with another prisoner, Yasmin, to find a way to escape. "Alex must learn to embrace what makes him unique — his love for scary stories — and rewrite his own destiny to break them free." It stars Winslow Fegley as Alex, Lidya Jewett as Yasmin, Krysten Ritter as the evil witch, plus Khiyla Aynne & Jess Brown. This might be some freaky fun! Nothing like a good ol' fashion horror flick for kids.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for David Yarovesky's Nightbooks, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Alex (Fegley) is a creative boy with a strong passion for writing scary stories. But when he's labeled weird and rejected for what he likes, he swears he'll never write again. That's when an evil witch captures him in her magical apartment in New York City and demands that he tell her a new tale every night if he wants to stay alive. Trapped inside with Lenore, the witch's spiteful cat watching his every move, Alex meets Yasmin (Jewett), another young prisoner who has learned how to survive the witch's wicked whims. With Yasmin’s help, Alex must learn to embrace what makes him unique — his love for scary stories — and rewrite his own destiny to break them free. Nightbooks is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker David Yarovesky, director of the films The Hive and Brightburn previously. The screenplay is written by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis, based on the book by J.A. White. It's produced by Sam Raimi, Romel Adam, Mason Novick, and Michelle Knudsen. Netflix will debut Nightbooks streaming on September 15th, 2021.