Official Trailer for Clint Eastwood's 'Cry Macho' Film is a Must Watch

"You used to be strong… macho." "I used to be a lot of things, but I'm not now…" Warner Bros has finally unveiled the first official trailer for Clint Eastwood's latest film titled Cry Macho, directed by and starring Clint Eastwood. The script is an adaptation of N. Richard Nash's novel of the same name, and Eastwood isn't credited as a writer. He stars as a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder named Mike Milo. After he loses his wife and child, he sinks into an alcoholic depression. In 1978, he takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man's young son home from Mexico and away from his alcoholic mother, but the journey is more challenging than expected. It also co-stars newcomer Eduardo Minett as Rafa, along with Dwight Yoakam, Natalia Traven, Fernanda Urrejola, and Horacio Garcia Rojas. Shot by DP Ben Davis (Doctor Strange, Three Billboards, Captain Marvel). Uh, my goodness this looks great! That last joke at the end throws it off a bit, but other than that this is excellent. What a stellar trailer - even better than expected.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Clint Eastwood's Cry Macho, from WB's YouTube:

From Warner Bros comes director / producer Clint Eastwood's uplifting & poignant drama Cry Macho. The film stars Eastwood as Mike Milo, a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man's young son home from Mexico. Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, in which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption. Cry Macho is directed by the iconic American actor / filmmaker Clint Eastwood, director of Gran Torino, Invictus, Hereafter, J. Edgar, Jersey Boys, American Sniper, Sully, The Mule, and Richard Jewell most recently. The screenplay is by Nick Schenk, also by N. Richard Nash based on Nash's novel of the same name. Produced by Clint Eastwood, Daniel Grodnik, Jessica Meier, Tim Moore, Albert S. Ruddy. Warner Bros will debut Cry Macho in theaters nationwide + streaming on HBO Max starting on September 17th, 2021. How does that look?