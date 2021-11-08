Mutant Priest Goes Berserk in Red Band 'Death to Metal' Horror Trailer

"We're on the same side, huh, Father?" Wild Eye Releasing has debuted a brand new red band trailer for a rockin' horror comedy "metalsploitation" film titled Death to Metal, the latest from indie filmmaker Tim Connery. This premiered at a few small festivals back in 2019 - including the Spooky Empire Film Festival and SoHo Horror Film Festival - but is only now getting a proper VOD release in the US this fall. After a freak accident, a disturbed priest is transformed into a mutated killing machine on a mission to wipe out the godless fans of heavy metal music. Down with that demonic music! Starring Alex Stein, Grace Melon, Andrew Jessop, Charlie Lind, and Dan Flannery, plus an appearance by Chelsea Byers as "Demon Grandma". Ha. This does look totally wild and extremely bloody. But will anyone take out this damn priest?!

Here's the official red band trailer (+ posters) for Tim Connery's Death to Metal, from B-D's YouTube:

"He has died. He has risen. He will kill." After a freak accident, a disturbed priest is transformed into a mutated killing machine on a mission to wipe out the godless fans of heavy metal music. Death to Metal is directed by American indie filmmaker Tim Connery, directing his second feature after making Black Web previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Kevin Koppes and Tim Connery. This initially premiered at the 2019 Spooky Empire Film Festival a few years ago. Wild Eye Releasing will finally debut Connery's Death to Metal direct-to-VOD in the US starting in December this fall. Look good?