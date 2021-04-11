Mute Boy Trapped with a Sinister Monster 'The Djinn' Horror Trailer

"We start thinking about the things we're missing… and forget about the things we have." Holy hell this looks freaky! IFC Films has released an official trailer for the indie horror The Djinn, finally being released in May this year in both theaters + on VOD at the same time. A mute boy is trapped in his apartment with a sinister monster when he makes a wish to fulfill his heart's greatest desire. That is a simple setup, but this looks insanely creepy overall. This stars Ezra Dewey as Dylan, along with Rob Brownstein, Tevy Poe, Donald Pitts, and John Erickson. The apartment cinematography in this (by DP Julián Estrada) is what makes it effectively scary. This really seems like it could end up a sleeper hit just because it's so disturbing.

Here's the first official trailer for David Charbonier & Justin Powell's The Djinn, from IFC's YouTube:

A mute boy (Ezra Dewey) is trapped in his own apartment with a sinister monster when he makes a wish to fulfill his heart's greatest desire. The Djinn is both written and directed by up-and-coming filmmakers David Charbonier (producer / director of a few other short films) & Justin Powell (a post production coordinator for years in Hollywood before making the filmmaking leap), making their second feature film after writer / directing The Boy Behind the Door previously. This is premiering at the Cleveland Film Fest coming up soon. It's produced by Ryan Scaringe, Meghan Weinstein, Carter Armstrong. IFC Films will then release Charbonier & Powell's The Djinn in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 14th. Scary already?