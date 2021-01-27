Mysterious Face Transplant Horror-Thriller 'Faceless' Official Trailer

"Don't hide from your demons." Indican Pictures has revealed the official trailer for an eerie indie horror-thriller titled Faceless, a new film from filmmaker Marcel Sarmiento, director of the strange genre films Heavy Petting and Deadgirl. His latest film is another strange concept that is especially unsettling - a man wakes up to discover he has received a full face transplant. As he attempts to make sense of things leaving the hospital, he's plagued by vivid, unexplainable flashbacks and stumbles around trying to find out what's going on. Brendan Sexton III stars in this as George, with a cast including Alex Essoe, Terry Serpico, Clayton Landey, and Blake Robbins. The trailer is just as peculiar and confusing as you might expect for a film like this, as it's a bit challenging to try and figure it out just from two minutes of footage. Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ posters) for Marcel Sarmiento's Faceless, direct from YouTube:

After waking up disoriented and frightened in a hospital room, George (Brendan Sexton III) discovers that he has received a full face transplant. Following the initial shock of an unfamiliar face, George becomes plagued by vivid, unexplainable flashbacks. He is soon released from the hospital and expected to fend for himself without any recollection of his previous life. With no end in sight and nobody to turn to but a mysterious woman named Sophie (Alex Essoe), George must overcome his flashbacks, unexplained daily occurrences and a persistent, masked stalker to put the pieces together before it’s too late. Faceless is directed by American genre filmmaker Marcel Sarmiento, director of the films It's Better to Be Wanted for Murder Than Not to Be Wanted at All, Heavy Petting, Deadgirl, Totem previously, and segments from V/H/S and The ABCs of Death. The screenplay is written by Ed Dougherty, Marcel Sarmiento, and Freddie Villacci. Indican will debut Sarmiento's Faceless direct-to-VOD starting on February 16th. Who's curious?