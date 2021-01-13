Natasha Henstridge in 'Hero Dog: The Journey Home' Movie Trailer

"He's a perfect dog for the wilderness… I believe in him." Lionsgate has unveiled an official trailer for a film titled Hero Dog: The Journey Home, yet another Homeward Bound riff about a dog that helps save a human. It's not an exact copy, but close enough, and considering this is a direct-to-DVD title don't expect much originality. Crossing a lake by boat to return to his family, Royce, who is blind, is stranded when the boat's captain suddenly falls ill. To find help, Royce enlists Chinook, a brave malamute doggo, to serve as his seeing-eye dog as they navigate the wilderness. Chinook must protect Royce from treacherous rapids, jagged rocks, and savage mountain lions on their long, heroic journey of survival. Starring Natasha Henstridge and Steve Byers, with John Tench and Zackary Arthur. It does look like an inspiring and lovely story of a dog being the best boi, and I'm glad Ikona gets named in the trailer along with the human actors. Enjoy.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Richard Boddington's Hero Dog: The Journey Home, from YouTube:

This breathtaking family adventure shows how one animal's courage can inspire us all. Crossing a lake by boat to return to his family, Royce (Steve Byers), who is blind, is stranded when the captain suddenly falls ill. To find help, Royce enlists Chinook, a brave malamute, to serve as his seeing-eye dog as they navigate the wilderness. Chinook must protect Royce from treacherous rapids, jagged rocks, and savage mountain lions on their long, heroic journey of survival. Hero Dog: The Journey Home is directed by Anglo-Canadian producer / filmmaker Richard Boddington, director of the films Dark Reprieve, The Dogfather, Against the Wild 2: Survive the Serengeti, An Elephant's Journey, and Ocean Odyssey previously. The screenplay is also written by Richard Boddington, with Richard Clark as story consultant. Lionsgate debuts Boddington's Hero Dog: The Journey Home direct-to-DVD / VOD starting March 23rd coming soon. How does it look?