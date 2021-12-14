Nathalie Cox in 'Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop' Trailer

"I'm not going to let her get the better of me." Lionsgate has revealed an official trailer for an indie thriller titled Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop, a whodunit for grownups. A University professor with an insatiable appetite for investigation is asked by some old family friends to investigate a series of hauntings at their antique bookstore. Is someone playing a trick on the poor woman? Is it a hallucination? Or is something sinister going on? The film stars Nathalie Cox as Miss Willoughby, a "smart, stylish new detective in town" who can apparently solve every case - even one involving a haunting. Kelsey Grammer also co-stars in this, joined by Caroline Quentin, Steven Elder, Bhavna Limbachia, Ruth Horrocks, Bryan Samson, Lucas Livesey, and Wayne Gordon. Unfortunately, this film looks like some made-for-TV junk without any excitement in the thrill of discovery. Pretty clear it's not a real ghost, right? Who cares.

Trailer (+ poster) for Brad Watson's Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop, from YouTube:

Move over Miss Marple, there’s a smart, stylish new detective in town—meet Miss Willoughby! Orphaned as a child, raised by a family friend (Kelsey Grammer), and skilled in strategy, literature, and martial arts, there’s no case she can't solve. But even she is baffled when a longtime friend tells her that a ghost is haunting the bookstore she runs. Is someone playing a trick on the poor woman? Is it a hallucination? Or is something more sinister going on? Make some tea and settle in to watch this thrilling whodunit-adventure and find out! Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop is directed by the editor / filmmaker Brad Watson, director of the films The 7th Dimension and Hallows Eve previously, plus a segment in For We Are Many. The screenplay is written by Josh Ridgway and Kate Wood. This film hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Lionsgate will debut Watson's Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop direct-to-VOD / DVD in the US starting on February 8th, 2022 this winter. Who's interested?