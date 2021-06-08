Nature Doc 'The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52' Official Trailer

"One whale, but – it's a big ocean." Bleecker Street has released the first official trailer for a documentary film titled The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52, or just The Loneliest Whale for short. This trailer is debuting in celebration of World Oceans Day. So who is this lonely whale? Well… Calling out at 52 Hz, a frequency unrecognized by all other whales, this mysterious creature is believed to have lived its life in complete solitude, its calls forever unanswered by its own kind. In our ever-present fascination with these majestic beasts, the tale of "52" has prompted an intense reaction amongst our own species, pointing to a greater awareness of human loneliness than ever before. As the film embarks on this engrossing journey to find him, audiences will explore what this whale’s lonely plight can teach us — not just about our changing relationship to the oceans, but to each other. It's executive produced with Leonardo DiCaprio and Adrian Grenier. This looks really wonderful, not just a story about nature, but also about loneliness and humanity.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Joshua Zeman's doc The Loneliest Whale, from YouTube:

The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52 is a cinematic quest to find the "52 Hertz Whale," which scientists believe has spent its entire life in solitude calling out at a frequency that is different from any other whale. As the film embarks on this engrossing journey, audiences will explore what this whale's lonely plight can teach us — not just about our changing relationship to the oceans, but to each other. This is the only film that set out in search of 52. The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52 is directed by the award-winning doc producer / filmmaker Joshua Zeman, director of the doc films Cropsey and Killer Legends previously. It's produced by Joshua Zeman and Jonathan Shukat, co-produced by Caitlin Colford. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Bleecker Street will release Zeman's The Loneliest Whale in select US theaters on July 9th, then on VOD starting July 16th this summer. For more info, visit their site.