Negotiating Peace in Full Trailer for HBO's Oslo Peace Accords Film

"Our countries live in the past… Both obsessing over what we have lost… Let us find a way to live in the present. HBO has debuted the full-length trailer for a riveting movie titled Oslo, based on the Tony award-winning play by J. T. Rogers which opened on Broadway in 2017. We posted the teaser trailer a few weeks back, and this full trailer is even more intriguing. An emotional, eye-opening look at this historic meeting. Oslo recounts the true-life, previously secret, back-channel negotiations in the development of the pivotal 1990s Oslo Peace Accords between Israel and the Palestinian Liberation Organization. "In the face of conflict, they sought peace. Based on the remarkable true story of the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords." The film stars Ruth Wilso as Mona Juul, Andrew Scott as Terje Rød-Larsen, and cast including Jeff Wilbusch, Salim Dau, Waleed Zuaiter, Igal Naor, Doval'e Glickman, Rotem Keinan, and Itzik Cohen. This looks like it's going to be worth watching for the performances. So many powerful statements in this trailer.

Adapted from the Tony Award-winning play of the same name, Oslo follows the secret back-channel talks, unlikely friendships, and quiet heroics of a small but committed group of Israelis and Palestinians, plus one Norwegian couple, that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords. Oslo stars Ruth Wilson as Mona Juul, a Norwegian foreign minister, and Andrew Scott as Terje Rod-Larsen, a Norwegian sociologist and Mona’s husband. Oslo is directed by American theater director Bartlett Sher, making his feature directorial debut with this film after directing lots of plays and operas previously. The screenplay is written by J.T. Rogers, who also wrote the play that this is adapted from. Produced by Michel Litvak, Svetlana Metkina, Marc Platt, Mark Taylor, and Gary Michael Walters. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. HBO will release Oslo streaming on HBO Max starting May 29th coming soon. Who's interested?