Neil Maskell in Subversive British Revenge Thriller 'Bull' UK Trailer

"Who are you?" "I'm the big bad wolf." Signature Ent. has released an official UK trailer for a new revenge thriller titled Bull, the latest from filmmaker Paul Andrew Williams (of London to Brighton, Cherry Tree Lane). Not to be confused with the rodeo film also titled Bull. This is premiering at the upcoming Fantasia Film Festival, hence this trailer being out now to build some buzz. Neil Maskell stars as "Bull," a former enforcer, mysteriously returns home after a ten year absence to seek revenge on those who double crossed him all those years ago. Described as "a brutal, subversive and wickedly suspenseful revenge thriller," that features outstanding performances from an electric Maskell and a terrifying David Hayman plus Tazmin Outhwaite. This looks damn good. All the carnival ride elements of this seem more terrifying than joyful.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Paul Andrew Williams' Bull, direct from YouTube:

After a ten-year absence, former gang enforcer Bull (Neil Maskell) returns to his old haunts to find his missing son and seek revenge on those who double crossed him and left him for dead. Painful secrets from the past will soon be revealed and like a man possessed, Bull will stop at nothing to get back at those who must atone for their sins. Bull is both written and directed by the award-winning English filmmaker Paul Andrew Williams, also director of the films London to Brighton, The Cottage, Cherry Tree Lane, and Unfinished Song previously, as well as lots of other TV work. Produced by Leonora Darby, Sarah Gabriel, Marc Goldberg, Mark Lane, and Dominic Tighe. This is premiering at the Fantasia Film Festival this year. Signature Ent. will release Bull in the UK later this year - no release date is set yet. Stay tuned for updates.