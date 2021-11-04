Neil Patrick Harris Wants an NES in Nostalgic '8-Bit Christmas' Trailer

"I needed a Christmas miracle." Warner Bros has debuted an official trailer for 8-Bit Christmas, a new holiday comedy from filmmaker Michael Dowse (Fubar, It's All Gone Pete Tong, Goon, What If, Stuber). Described as a "new holiday classic", this nostalgic family comedy takes us to the early days of Nintendo, when one boy wanted nothing else than to get the brand new NES entertainment system for Christmas. A humorous and heartfelt look back at the adventures of childhood. Set in suburban Chicago in the late 1980s, the story centers on ten-year-old Jake Doyle's herculean quest to get the latest and greatest video game system for Christmas. Starring Winslow Fegley as a young Jake, and Neil Patrick Harris as an adult Jake, with June Diane Raphael, Steve Zahn, David Cross, Sophia Reid-Gantzert, Cyrus Arnold, Jacob Laval, and David MacInnis. Okay so this actually looks pretty dang good, riffing on A Christmas Story, but updating it for today's Millennials looking back on their video game-filled childhoods in the 80s.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Dowse's 8-Bit Christmas, direct from YouTube:

8-Bit Christmas is directed by acclaimed Canadian filmmaker Michael Dowse, director of the movies Fubar & Fubar: Balls to the Wall , It's All Gone Pete Tong, Take Me Home Tonight, Goon, What If, Stuber, plus last year's Coffee & Kareem. The screenplay is written by Kevin Jakubowski; based on the book of the same name also written by Kevin Jakubowski. It's produced by Tim White, Trevor White, Allan Madelbaum, Nick Nantell, and Jonathan Sadowski. WB will debut Dowse's 8-Bit Christmas streaming on HBO Max starting November 24th, 2021, during Thanksgiving holidays, this fall.