Neo-Noir Art World Thriller 'American Night' Trailer with Rhys Meyers

"My father promised it to me and I want it back, because it's mine." Saban Films has unveiled an official trailer for an over-the-top neo-noir thriller titled American Night, from Italian filmmaker Alessio Della Valle (The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway). This is arriving in October and almost looks like direct-to-video schlock, but it might be fun enough to see on the big screen. How's this for a plot? A neo-noir set in the New York City's corrupt contemporary art world where the art dealer John Kaplan and the ruthless head of New York's mafia, Michael Rubino, fight for money, art, power and love. Filled with daring double-crosses and surprising twists and turns, and Jeremy Piven as a "stuntman and wannabe ninja." The film also stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Emile Hirsch, Paz Vega, Michael Madsen, and Marco Leonardi. The art world is getting crazier & crazier these days, so it's amusing to see something as wild as this in that space.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alessio Della Valle's American Night, direct from YouTube:

Art and life collide in this stylish and wildly entertaining neo-noir thriller. When a highly coveted Andy Warhol painting suddenly surfaces, it triggers a chain reaction of danger-filled events for a colorful group of characters including: a forger turned art dealer (Jonathan Rhys Meyers); a mobster and painter (Emile Hirsch) with a penchant for scorpions; a seductive museum conservator (Paz Vega); and a stuntman and wannabe ninja (Jeremy Piven). Filled with daring double-crosses and surprising twists and turns, the race for the painting comes to an explosive conclusion… one American Night. American Night is written and directed by the Italian filmmaker Alessio Della Valle, director of the films The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway and Inside the Stones previously, as well as numerous other short films. Produced by Martha Capello, Giorgio Ferrero, and Ilaria Dello Iacono. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Saban Films will debut American Night in select US theaters + on VOD on October 1st, 2021.