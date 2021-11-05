Netflix Short Doc Film 'Lead Me Home' Trailer About Homelessness

"I'm not trying to bother anybody." Netflix has debuted an official trailer for a film titled Lead Me Home, a 39-minute documentary short that first premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival. It's also playing at AFI Fest this month before hitting Netflix. Shot over the course of three years in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle, the film presents the epidemic of homelessness in America with a "show-don't-tell" approach, featuring candid testimonials from those who rest their heads in shelters, tent cities, and anywhere a night's sleep can be found. A poetic and dignified portrait of our culture's fraying edges and the people who inhabit them, Lead Me Home is filled with bracing humanity. By weaving individual stories with aerial vistas, time-lapse, and evocative details of contemporary urban life, it aims to spark a national conversation about the epic scale of this alarming & ever-growing problem. An important film that'll hopefully inspire real change.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Pedro Kos & Jon Shenk's doc Lead Me Home, from YouTube:

500,000 Americans experience homelessness every night. Lead Me Home is a documentary short by Jon Shenk and Pedro Kos that captures the experience from multiple perspectives. This immersive, cinematic film personalizes the overwhelming issue by telling the real-life stories of those going through it as a first step toward challenging uninformed attitudes and outmoded policies and gives the audience a rare, in-depth look at the scale, scope and diversity of unsheltered America today. Lead Me Home is co-directed by filmmakers Pedro Kos (director of the docs Bending the Arc and Rebel Hearts) & Jon Shenk (director of the docs Lost Boys of Sudan, The Island President, Audrie & Daisy, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, Athlete A) - both working together for the first time. Produced by Bonni Cohen, Serin Marshall, and Richard Berge. This initially premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival this year. Netflix will debut Pedro Kos & Jon Shenk's Lead Me Home doc streaming on Netflix starting November 30th, 2021 coming soon.