Netflix Trailer for 'Found' Doc Following Three Adopted Teenage Girls

"You need to have a lot of courage to come back." Netflix has revealed a trailer for an indie documentary film titled Found, the latest from director Amanda Lipitz who earned quite a bit of acclaimed with her doc film Step from a few years ago. This just premiered at the 2021 Hamptons Film Festival, and arrives on Netflix in a few weeks. Three American teenage girls, each adopted from China, come across a life-changing discovery after a DNA service informs them they are cousins. The online reunion sparks a burning desire to visit China, in an attempt to understand their past and to come to terms with their lives so far. Their journey marks the cousins' first in-person meeting, and they band together in search of the answers that hold the key to their past. The film "elegantly sheds light on the resilience of teenage girls and the histories that bind us as we confront our unspoken pasts in order to face uncharted futures." This looks a great doc discovery.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Amanda Lipitz's doc Found, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

In Amanda Lipitz's documentary film, Found, three adopted American teenage girls – each adopted from China – discover that they are blood-related cousins. Their online meeting inspires the young women to confront complicated and emotional questions, and embark on a once in a lifetime journey over to China together in search of answers, connections, and their lost history. Found is directed by American producer / filmmaker Amanda Lipitz, her second feature after making the doc Step previously, as well as producing a few TV series. Produced by Anita Gou, Amanda Lipitz, Jane Zheng, Jenny Raskin, and Jamie Schutz. This recently premiered at the 2021 Hamptons Film Festival, and is also playing at the Mill Valley Film Festival this year. Netflix will debut Lipitz's Found doc streaming on Netflix starting October 20th, 2021 this fall.