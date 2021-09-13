MOVIE TRAILERS

Netflix Trailer for Horror Thriller 'There's Someone Inside Your House'

by
September 13, 2021
Source: YouTube

There's Someone Inside Your House Trailer

"You guys just are who you are! You don't have any secrets…" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a creepy new horror thriller titled There's Someone Inside Your House, from director Patrick Brice of the two Creep films. The graduating class at Osborne High is being targeted by a masked assailant, intent on exposing the darkest secret of each victim, and only a group of misfit outsiders can stop the killings. The premise involves a killer who haunts his victims while wearing a life-like mask of their own face. Definitely seems to be some social commentary basked into this. The full cast features Sydney Park as Makani, with Théodore Pellerin, Asjha Cooper, Dale Whibley, Diego Josef, Sarah Dugdale, Burkely Duffield, William MacDonald, Jesse LaTourette, Andrew Dunbar, & Markian Tarasiuk. This is an obvious Netflix trailer, with catchy music and lots of vibrant imagery along with all the slasher horror. Might be fun?

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Patrick Brice's There's Someone Inside Your House, on YouTube:

There's Someone Inside Your House Poster

Makani has moved from Hawaii to quiet, small-town Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school, but as the countdown to graduation begins, her classmates are stalked by a killer intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the entire town, terrorizing victims while wearing a life-like mask of their own face. With a mysterious past of her own, Makani and her friends must discover the killer's identity before they become victims themselves. There's Someone Inside Your House is directed by American genre filmmaker Patrick Brice, of the films Creep, The Overnight, Creep 2, and Corporate Animals previously, as well a few other shorts. The screenplay is adapted by Henry Gayden, based on the NY Times bestselling novel by Stephanie Perkins. Produced by James Wan's Atomic Monster and Shawn Levy's 21 Laps. Netflix will release Brice's There's Someone Inside Your House streaming on Netflix starting October 6th, 2021.

Find more posts: Horror, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add our updates to your Feedly: click here