Netflix Trailer for Horror Thriller 'There's Someone Inside Your House'

"You guys just are who you are! You don't have any secrets…" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a creepy new horror thriller titled There's Someone Inside Your House, from director Patrick Brice of the two Creep films. The graduating class at Osborne High is being targeted by a masked assailant, intent on exposing the darkest secret of each victim, and only a group of misfit outsiders can stop the killings. The premise involves a killer who haunts his victims while wearing a life-like mask of their own face. Definitely seems to be some social commentary basked into this. The full cast features Sydney Park as Makani, with Théodore Pellerin, Asjha Cooper, Dale Whibley, Diego Josef, Sarah Dugdale, Burkely Duffield, William MacDonald, Jesse LaTourette, Andrew Dunbar, & Markian Tarasiuk. This is an obvious Netflix trailer, with catchy music and lots of vibrant imagery along with all the slasher horror. Might be fun?

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Patrick Brice's There's Someone Inside Your House, on YouTube:

Makani has moved from Hawaii to quiet, small-town Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school, but as the countdown to graduation begins, her classmates are stalked by a killer intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the entire town, terrorizing victims while wearing a life-like mask of their own face. With a mysterious past of her own, Makani and her friends must discover the killer's identity before they become victims themselves. There's Someone Inside Your House is directed by American genre filmmaker Patrick Brice, of the films Creep, The Overnight, Creep 2, and Corporate Animals previously, as well a few other shorts. The screenplay is adapted by Henry Gayden, based on the NY Times bestselling novel by Stephanie Perkins. Produced by James Wan's Atomic Monster and Shawn Levy's 21 Laps. Netflix will release Brice's There's Someone Inside Your House streaming on Netflix starting October 6th, 2021.