Netflix Trailer for Thai Horror 'Ghost Lab' Trying to Prove Ghosts Exist

"You aren't supposed to believe in these things." Netflix has debuted a new trailer for a ghost horror film from Thailand called Ghost Lab, streaming in the US and Thailand starting this May. After witnessing a haunting, two young doctors become dangerously obsessed with obtaining scientific proof that ghosts exist. Gla and Wee, played by Paris Intarakomalyasut and Thanapob Leeratanakajorn, two medical doctor buddies see a ‘ghost’ with their own eyes when an afterlife experiment goes wrong. The encounter spawns an insatiable desire to find a scientific explanation for ghostly spirits, and to find proof of the afterlife. Their fixation and reckless pursuit of unattainable knowledge will take them down a rabbit hole that might cost them their friendship, and their loved ones. Also starring Nuttanicha Dungwattanawanich as Mai. This is a cool concept (reminds me of Flatliners), especially from a Thai filmmaker, it feels like there's a whole different vibe to this than what we're used to with horror. I dig it. Glad it will be launching on Netflix soon.

Here's the official Netflix trailer (+ poster) for Paween Purijitpanya's Ghost Lab, direct from YouTube:

In this Thai horror film that marries science with the supernatural, an experiment about the afterlife goes awry when Gla and Wee, two medical doctor buddies see a 'ghost' with their own eyes for the first time. This encounter spawns an insatiable drive to find a scientific explanation for ghosts and to find proof of the afterlife. Their fixation and reckless pursuit of knowledge will take them down a rabbit hole that will cost them their friendship and their loved ones. Ghost Lab, also known as Phi Hxng Ptibatikar in Thai, is directed by the Thai filmmaker Paween Purijitpanya, of the film Body: Every Little Piece Will Return previously, as well as some horror anthology segments. The screenplay is written by Vasudhorn Piyaromna, Paween Purijitpanya, and Tossaphon Riantong. Netflix will debut Ghost Lab streaming in Thailand and the US (and a few other countries) starting on May 26th, 2021 coming up. Who wants to learn about ghosts?