Netflix's Teaser Trailer for Spanish Family Revenge Thriller 'Xtreme'

"There's only one plan. I'm going to kill them all." Netflix has unveiled an official teaser trailer for revenge action thriller titled Xtreme, also known as Xtremo in Spanish. Launching on Netflix this June. Two years after the murder of his son and his father, a retired hitman sets in motion a carefully crafted revenge plan against the killer: his own brother. Directed by Barcelona-born filmmaker Daniel Benmayor, he explains the concept: "Xtremo brings to Barcelona a genre of film rarely exploited in Spanish-speaking films. It will be a relentless action film with a spectacular cast that brings together renowned international actors with new talents and a technical team of the highest level that brings a new style to our cinema. Just as signature Spanish horror was created in the past, with Xtremo we have the opportunity to create a Spanish standard of action films." The film stars Teo García, Óscar Jaenada, Óscar Casas, Andrea Duro, Luis Zahera, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Juan Diego, and Nao Albet. This is actually a rather kick ass teaser! I'm sold.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ promo shot) for Daniel Benmayor's Xtreme, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

The film picks up two years after the protagonist Max's (Teo García) brother Lucero (Óscar Jaenada) betrayed their family, killing Max's father and son and leaving Max for dead. Now, hungry for revenge, Max begins a checklist-style spree of revenge killings after Lucerno’s hitmen mercilessly kill the family of Leo, Max’s new teenaged protégé. Xtreme, also known as Xtremo in Spanish, is directed by Catalonian filmmaker Daniel Benmayor, director of the films Paintball, Bruc: The Manhunt, and Tracers previously, as well as the TV series "Bienvenidos a Edén". The screenplay is written by Ivan Ledesma, from a story by Teo García and Genaro Rodriguez. It's produced by Vicente Canales and Julieta Videla. Netflix will release Benmayor's Xtreme streaming in Spain & the US starting June 4th this summer season. Who's interested?