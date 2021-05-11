New 2021 Trailer for David Lowery's 'The Green Knight' with Dev Patel

"You will find no mercy…" A24 has debuted the full-length official trailer for The Green Knight, the latest film written & directed by David Lowery (Ain't Them Bodies Saints, Pete's Dragon, A Ghost Story, The Old Man & The Gun). After being delayed from release last summer for more than a year, A24 has finally reset this film to open in July this summer. The Green Knight is a fantasy re-telling of the medieval story of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, starring Dev Patel as Sir Gawain. He is King Arthur's reckless nephew, who embarks on a quest to confront the gigantic green-skinned stranger. The stellar cast includes Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Barry Keoghan, Erin Kellyman, Kate Dickie, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris as King Arthur, and Ralph Ineson as the Green Knight. I am very, very excited for this, I've got a good feeling it's going to end up being one of the highlights of the year. This looks incredible! What a trailer.

Here's the new 2021 trailer (+ poster) for David Lowery's The Green Knight, direct from A24's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Lowery's The Green Knight here, to see even more footage.

A fantasy adventure based on the Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic green-skinned stranger. The Green Knight is both written & directed by acclaimed American filmmaker / writer David Lowery, director of the films Deadroom, St. Nick, Ain't Them Bodies Saints, Pete's Dragon, A Ghost Story, and The Old Man & The Gun previously. He also edited this film (and many others previously). It's produced by Toby Halbrooks, Tim Headington, James M. Johnston, and David Lowery. This was originally set to open in theaters last summer (watch last year's trailer), but was delayed due to pandemic shut downs. It will still open in theaters this year. A24 will now release Lowery's The Green Knight in select US theaters on July 30th, 2021 in the summer. Who else is excited to finally watch this?