New 2021 Trailer for Jason Reitman's 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Movie

"Something's coming!" Sony Pictures has just revealed a brand new 2021 official trailer for Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the next continuation of the original Ghostbusters series. This one is actually a direct sequel to the first two movies (from 1984 & 1989) and brings back the classic Ecto-1 and some of the original actors. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set in a small town, where a group of kids and a teacher discover various connections to the original Ghostbusters from 30 years ago. The main cast includes Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd; along with Bill Murray, Annie Potts, Sigourney Weaver, Dan Aykroyd, Bokeem Woodbine, and Ernie Hudson. The very first trailer dropped at the end of 2019, almost two years ago, and with all the delays it has been a long wait. We also posted a behind-the-scenes featurette a few months ago. Now that this Afterlife movie is reset for release in November, it's time to fire up the Ecto-1 again. Lots of callbacks and nostalgic references in this new trailer. Who's ready?

Here's the second official trailer for Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters: Afterlife, direct from YouTube:

Everything happens for a reason… In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The new Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie is directed by Canadian filmmaker Jason Reitman, director of the films Thank You for Smoking, Juno, Up in the Air, Young Adult, Labor Day, Men Women & Children, Tully, and The Front Runner previously. The screenplay is written by Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan. Produced by Ivan Reitman. This was originally set to open in theaters last summer, but was delayed for more than a year due to the pandemic. Sony will now release Reitman's Ghostbusters: Afterlife in theaters everywhere starting November 11th, 2021 later in the fall. Still excited to watch this?