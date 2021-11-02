New A24 Trailer for US Streaming Debut of Australian 'The Beach' Doc

"Breathe in." A24 has released an official US trailer for a special streaming event for the US debut of the doc series The Beach. We originally wrote about this last year, and I still think it looks absolutely wonderful. Created and directed by one of Australia's most celebrated filmmakers, Warwick Thornton, The Beach is the soulful journey of a man who has chosen to give up life in the fast lane and decamp to an isolated beach in an attempt to transform his life through the healing power of nature. Featuring incredible performances from an ensemble of nature's finest — and Michelin star-worthy catch & cook meals — this infinitely-looping experience is an exquisitely shot and unexpectedly moving feast for the senses. Starring Warwick Thornton, three chickens, a dog, and a mud crab. I'm not really sure why A24 is releasing this a "one-week-only" event, but whatever. The original series was six episodes, so perhaps they're just playing them on repeat over and over. Nonetheless, I can't wait to watch this and I'm glad they're bringing it up to us from Australia. Dive in.

Here's the official A24 trailer (+ poster) for Warwick Thornton's The Beach doc series, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the original Australian trailer for Warwick Thornton's The Beach here, for more footage.

Award-winning filmmaker, Warwick Thornton's international success has come at a personal cost. He has reached a crossroad in his life and something has to change. He has chosen to try giving up life in the fast lane for a while, to go it alone, on an isolated beach in one of the most beautiful yet brutal environments in the world, to see if he can transform and heal his life. Once living in isolation, he explores the fragility of the human mind, body and spirit in modern times, and how a life of excess, neglect and self-abuse can be transformed through the ancient healing power of nature and connection to Country. The Beach is a TV doc series made by acclaimed Australian cinematographer / filmmaker Warwick Thornton, director of the films Samson and Delilah, The Darkside, and Sweet Country previously. It was shot by his son Dylan River. Produced by SBS Australia and World Wide Mind. SBS first debuted Thornton's six-part series The Beach last year in Australia. A24 will screen Thornton's The Beach doc in its entirety as a continuous week-long streaming event only in the A24 Screening Room - from November 22nd - 28th this fall. Who's in?