New Amazon Teaser for 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' Movie

"You are the bravest person I know!" Amazon has unveiled an official teaser for Everybody's Talking About Jamie, the movie musical based on the beloved stage musical that premiered in the UK on West End in 2017. This is also announcing that 20th Century will no longer release this in theaters (originally set for February this year), instead they've sold it off to Amazon to debut streaming this September. The film is about a teenager from Sheffield, England who desperately wants to be a drag queen. With the help of his mum and friends, he overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness to become a young drag queen. Newcomer Max Harwood stars as Jamie, with a cast including Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, with Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant. The stage production’s director, Jonathan Butterell, makes his feature-film debut as director. This looks like a gloriously jubilant and fun film, just a bit sad it's not opening in theaters anymore.

Amazon teaser trailer for Jonathan Butterell's Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, from YouTube:

You can also view the first official trailer for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie here, for more footage.

Inspired by true events, New Regency & Film4's Everybody's Talking About Jamie is the movie adaptation of the hit musical. Jamie New is 16 and doesn’t quite fit in—instead of pursuing a "real" career he dreams of becoming a drag queen. Uncertain about his future, Jamie knows one thing for sure: he is going to be a sensation. Supported by his loving mom and all of his amazing friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is directed by British director / filmmaker Jonathan Butterell, making his first feature film after also directing the stage show and the taped version of the stage show previously. The screenplay is written by Dan Gillespie Sells & Tom MacRae, who also co-wrote the original musical for the stage. The musical is inspired by the 2011 TV doc Jamie: Drag Queen at 16. This was originally set to open in theaters earlier this year. Amazon will debut Everybody’s Talking About Jamie streaming on Prime Video starting September 17th this fall.