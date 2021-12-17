New Featurette for 'Scream' in 2022 Examines the Old & New Cast

"Each new character is tied to a legacy character." Paramount has debuted a new making of featurette for the new 2022 Scream movie, arriving in theaters this January. The first trailer dropped a few months ago, and they're ramping up marketing with the release coming up soon. 25 years after the original series of murders in Woodsboro, a new killer emerges, and Sidney Prescott must return to uncover the truth. Though this seems to be a reboot, this film is also a direct sequel to 2011's Scream 4, and the first in the series not to be directed by Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. The returning cast from the original includes David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Roger L. Jackson, and Marley Shelton. Newcomers in this movie include Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Dylan Minnette, Mikey Madison, Sonia Ben Ammar, and Kyle Gallner. This advice is the best: don't trust anyone. This promo plays like another trailer, but it's effective in making me want to see it.

Here's the "New Cast" featurette for Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett's Scream, from YouTube:

You can also rewatch the first official trailer for Scream 2022 here, to see more footage from this.

The film follows the story of a young woman who returns to her old hometown, only to encounter horrific murder cases connected to a notorious masked serial killer. Scream, also known as Scream 5 or V Scream, is co-directed by filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett (also known as "Radio Silence"), both directors of the horror films Devil's Due and Ready or Not previously, as well as segments in Southbound and V/H/S, plus numerous short films. The screenplay is written by James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick; based on characters created by Kevin Williamson (who is also an executive producer). Produced by Paul Neinstein, William Sherak, and James Vanderbilt. Paramount will debut the new Scream movie in theaters everywhere starting on January 14th, 2022 at the beginning of next year. Watch the trailer. Who's ready to go back?