New Featurette for 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' - 'Passing the Proton Pack'

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a movie about family, that's being made by a family." Sony has debuted a fun behind-the-scenes featurette for Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters: Afterlife (remember this movie??). This was supposed to open in theaters LAST summer (watch the first trailer again), but was delayed for more than a year due to the pandemic, now opening in theaters THIS November. Afterlife is a direct sequel to the first two movies (from 1984 & 1989) and brings back the classic Ecto-1 and some of the original actors. The main cast includes Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd; also featuring Bill Murray, Annie Potts, Sigourney Weaver, Dan Aykroyd, Bokeem Woodbine, and Ernie Hudson. This featurette focuses on director Jason Reitman and his father Ivan Reitman, who directed the original two Ghostbusters movie, and their relationship making this sequel. Lots of awkward "my dad watching over my shoulder" moments in this. But it's still charming. And it sounds like a new trailer is arriving very soon.

Here's the "Passing the Proton Pack" featurette for Reitman's Ghostbusters: Afterlife, on YouTube:

You can still view the announcement teaser for Ghostbusters: Afterlife here, or the first official trailer here.

Everything happens for a reason… In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The new Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie is directed by Canadian filmmaker Jason Reitman, director of the films Thank You for Smoking, Juno, Up in the Air, Young Adult, Labor Day, Men Women & Children, Tully, and The Front Runner previously. The screenplay is written by Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan. Produced by Ivan Reitman. This was originally set to open in theaters last summer, but was delayed for more than a year due to the pandemic. Sony will now release Reitman's Ghostbusters: Afterlife in theaters everywhere starting November 11th, 2021 later in the fall. Still excited to watch this?