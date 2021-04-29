New International Trailer for Spooky House Thriller 'The Night House'

"Chills to the bone." Searchlight Pictures (and Disney UK) has debuted another new international trailer for The Night House, a mysterious haunted house horror thriller from filmmaker David Bruckner (of The Signal, The Ritual). This first premiered at last year's Sundance Film Festival - we posted the first US trailer a few weeks ago. A widow attempts to uncover her recently deceased husband's disturbing secrets in their lakeside home. Though there's much more going on with duality and an eerie mirror home / alternate world where things aren't quite the same. But what does it all mean? Starring Rebecca Hall, Sarah Goldberg, Vondie Curtis Hall, Evan Jonigkeit, and Stacy Martin. There's still no UK release date yet, but it's set to open in the US in July. I dig the creepy mirror house and the strange things going on in this. Take a peek.

Here's the new UK trailer (+ new poster) for David Bruckner's The Night House, direct from YouTube:

You can also rewatch the original US trailer for Bruckner's The Night House here, for even more footage.

Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. She tries as best she can to keep it together – but then nightmares come. Disturbing visions of a presence in the house calling to her, beckoning her with a ghostly allure. Against the advice of her friends, she begins digging into her husband's belongings, yearning for answers. What she finds are secrets both strange and disturbing – a mystery she's determined to unravel. The Night House is directed by American horror filmmaker David Bruckner, director of the films The Signal, The Ritual, as well as segments of Southbound, V/H/S, and "Creepshow" previously. The screenplay is written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. This first premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival last year. Searchlight Pictures will release Bruckner's The Night House in select US theaters starting July 16th this summer. Will you watch?