New Japanese Trailer for 'The Batman' Features Some Extra Footage

"Who are you under there?" Warner Bros has released a brand new Japanese trailer for Matt Reeves' The Batman, opening in March in just a few months. It's another re-cut of the second official trailer from a few months ago, but with a few extra shots thrown in and some title cards with words like "vengeance" on them. It's a good, very good, trailer. "It's the Gotham City experiment. What can he do that will finally change this place; he is charting what he's doing and not having any of the affect that he wants to have. That's when the murders begin to happen…" Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler. The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as the "Caped Crusader", along with Andy Serkis as Alfred, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Jeffrey Wright as Gordon, plus Colin Farrell as Cobblepot, Paul Dano as Nashton, John Turturro as Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard. It's clear from this trailer that the scariest guy in this is Riddler, and he's messing with Bruce in very disturbing ways.

Here's the official Japanese trailer for Matt Reeves' The Batman, found directly on YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Reeves' The Batman here, or the full US trailer here.

For more updates, follow The Batman on Twitter @TheBatman or IG @thebatman, or head to his website.

A billionaire socialite and heir of Wayne Enterprises who dedicates himself to protecting Gotham City from its criminal underworld as a masked vigilante. Set early on after Bruce Wayne returns to Gotham. The Batman is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Matt Reeves, the director of the movies The Pallbearer, Cloverfield, Let Me In, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and War for the Planet of the Apes previously. The screenplay is written by Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin; based on the character created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane. Produced by Dylan Clark and Matt Reeves. Warner Bros will release Reeves' The Batman in theaters everywhere starting on March 4th, 2022 next year. How does that look? Still excited?