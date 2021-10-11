New Making Of Featurette for Chloé Zhao's 'Eternals' Marvel Movie

"It's not the typical place, it's not the typical shots, it's not the typical cast." Marvel Studios has debuted a brief new "making of" featurette for their fall movie Eternals, directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao. We already featured the full trailer for Eternals just a few months ago, but with tickets on sale starting today, they're ramping up the marketing. This movie introduces us to a set of celestial superheroes - the saga of the "Eternals", a race of immortal beings who once lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations. They reunite again to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants (Loki, anyone?). Eternals stars Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Gemma Chan as Sersi, plus Kit Harington and Barry Keoghan. This does look pretty dang good, I must say. Read an interview with Chloe Zhao on Fandango and book your tickets for opening week.

Here's the "redefining the MCU" featurette for Chloé Zhao's Eternals, direct from Marvel's YouTube:

You can rewatch the full official trailer for Chloé Zhao's Eternals here, to view more footage from this.

An introduction to the Eternals, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations. After an unexpected tragedy following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Eternals—an immortal alien race created by the Celestials who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7,000 years—reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Marvel's Eternals is directed by Oscar-winning Chinese filmmaker Chloe Zhao, director of the films Songs My Brothers Taught Me, The Rider, and Nomadland previously. The screenplay is co-written by Kaz Firpo and Ryan Firpo, based on the "Eternals" comic series by Jack Kirby first introduced in 1976. Produced by Kevin Feige for Marvel Studios. Featuring cinematography by Ben Davis, and a score by Ramin Djawadi. Disney will release Zhao's Eternals movie in theaters everywhere starting on November 5th, 2021 this fall. Look epic? Who wants to watch?