New Netflix Trailer for Acclaimed Mexican Film 'Prayers for the Stolen'

"What do you think will happen when one of us is suddenly gone?" Netflix has debuted an official US trailer for the acclaimed Mexican drama titled Prayers for the Stolen in English, originally known as Noche de Fuego (which translates directly to Night of Fire) in Spanish. This first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and recently played at both the New York & London Film Festivals. Prayers for the Stolen is about life in a solitary town nestled in the mountains that is at war, seen through the eyes of three girls on their path to adolescence. "In their own impenetrable universe, magic and joy abound; meanwhile, their mothers train them to flee from those who turn them into slaves or ghosts. But one day, one of the girls doesn't make it to their hideout in time." Starring Mayra Batalla, Ana Cristina Ordóñez González, Marya Membreño, Norma Pablo, Eileen Yáñez, and Memo Villegas. The film seems to jump time, showing the girls once they've become a bit older, and how things have changed and how they're the same.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Tatiana Huezo's Prayers for the Stolen, from YouTube:

You can also rewatch the first promo trailer for Huezo's Prayers for the Stolen here, to see more footage.

In a mountain town in Mexico, three young girls take over the houses of those who have fled, dress up as women when no one is watching, and have a hiding place to remain safe from those who would take them away; but dark echoes of violence become an inescapable threat. Prayers for the Stolen, originally known as Noche de Fuego in Spanish, is both written and directed by up-and-coming Mexican cinematographer / filmmaker Tatiana Huezo, making her feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. Liberally adapted from Jennifer Clement's eponymous 2014 novel of the same name. Produced by Nicolás Celis and Jim Stark. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this summer, playing in the Un Certain Regard section. It already opened in Mexico back in September. Netflix will debut Prayers for the Stolen in select US theaters this November, then streaming on Netflix starting November 17th, 2021.