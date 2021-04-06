New Netflix Trailer for Acclaimed 'Monster' Starring Kelvin Harrison Jr.

"All they see is another black man with a rap sheet." Netflix has debuted an official trailer for an acclaimed indie drama titled Monster, which originally premiered years ago at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. It's finally getting a streaming release on Netflix this spring. Not to be confused with Luce, the other acclaimed Kelvin Harrison Jr. film from Sundance. Monster tells the story of Steve Harmon, an honor student whose world comes crashing down around him when he is charged with felony murder. The indie film follows his dramatic journey from a smart, likeable film student from Harlem attending an elite high school through a complex legal battle that could leave him spending the rest of his life in prison. Also starring Jennifer Hudson, Jeffrey Wright, Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Ehle, Rakim Mayers, Nasir 'Nas' Jones, Tim Blake Nelson, and John David Washington. Dang - this looks like it might be worth the wait after all.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Anthony Mandler's Monster, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Monster tells the story of Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.) a seventeen-year-old honor student whose world comes crashing down around him when he is charged with felony murder. The film follows his dramatic journey from a smart, likeable film student from Harlem attending an elite high school through a complex legal battle that could leave him spending the rest of his life in prison. Monster is directed by American filmmaker Anthony Mandler, making his feature directorial debut with this (followed by Jonas Brothers Happiness Begins Tour) as well as many music videos previously. The screenplay is written by Radha Blank, Colen C. Wiley, Janece Shaffer. Produced by Tonya Lewis Lee, Nikki Silver, Aaron L. Gilbert, Mike Jackson, Edward Tyler Nahem. This initially premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival a few years ago. Netflix will debut Mandler's Monster streaming starting May 7th, 2021 next month. Who's interested?