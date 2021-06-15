New Netflix Trailer for 'Gunpowder Milkshake' Hitman Action Movie

"If I get out of this alive - I'm coming for you." Netflix has revealed their own official trailer for the hitman action movie titled Gunpowder Milkshake, made by Israeli filmmaker Navot Papushado. The first trailer from a few weeks ago was already totally badass. Three generations of women fight back against those who could take everything from them. This awesome John Wick-but-with-women movie stars Karen Gillan as Sam, who was raised by "The Firm", the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother's footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. When a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent eight-year-old girl. The superb cast also includes Lena Headey, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, Paul Giamatti, Freya Allan, Ralph Ineson, and Chloe Coleman. This is looking like one of the better action offerings this summer, with some vibrant cinematography and kick ass ladies with guns. Check it out.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Navot Papushado's Gunpowder Milkshake, on Netflix's YouTube:

You can still watch the first full trailer for Papushado's Gunpowder Milkshake here, for even more footage.

Sam (Karen Gillan) was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet (Lena Headey), an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother’s footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl - Emily (Chloe Coleman). With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates, The Librarians (Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Carla Gugino). These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who want to take everything from them. Gunpowder Milkshake is directed by Israeli genre filmmaker Navot Papushado, director of the films Rabies and Big Bad Wolves previously, as well as a segment in ABCs of Death 2. The screenplay is written by Ehud Lavski and Navot Papushado. Studiocanal will open the action movie in cinemas worldwide later this summer. Gunpowder Milkshake will debut on Netflix in the US starting on July 14th. How does that look?