New Netflix Trailer for 'The Swarm' Locusts Horror Film from France

"You believe in that business?" Don't go chasing grasshoppers. Netflix has unveiled a new official trailer for their release of the French horror film The Swarm, originally known as La Nuée in French. This premiered at last year's Sitges Film Festival and it already opened in France last year, now it's arriving in the US and on Netflix later this year. To save her farm from bankruptcy, a single mother begins a business of breeding edible grasshoppers. Soon she develops a strange, obsessive relationship with them. But these aren't any old grasshoppers - they're blood thirsty locusts that love to enjoy the red liquid. Starring Suliane Brahim, Sofian Khammes, Marie Narbonne, and Raphael Romand. The strangest and scariest thing about it is her relationship with all these bugs and how she gives them a taste of her own blood. Gives me the willies.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Just Philippot's The Swarm, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Virginie (Suliane Brahim) lives on a farm with her children Laura (15) and Gaston (7) and raises locusts as a high-protein crop. Life is hard: money worries and practical problems are piling up, tensions with her kids and neighbors are running high. But everything changes when she discovers the locusts have a taste for blood. The Swarm, originally known as La Nuée in French, is directed by French filmmaker Just Philippot, making his feature directorial debut after numerous short films previously. The screenplay is written by Jérôme Genevray and Franck Victor, based on an original idea by Jérôme Genevray. This initially premiered at the Sitges Film Festival last year, and it already opened in France last fall. Netflix will release Philippot's The Swarm streaming starting August 6th, 2021 this summer. Look freaky? Want to watch?