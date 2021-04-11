New Netflix Trailer for 'The Woman in the Window' with Amy Adams

"I'm not hallucinating…" Netflix has revealed a brand new trailer for Joe Wright's mysterious crime thriller The Woman in the Window. Not to be confused with The Girl on the Train or the horror film The Witch in the Window. After years of delays, this was supposed to open last summer, but then the pandemic wiped that out, too. Fox sold it to Netflix, and now it's launching streaming this May after years of waiting. Anna Fox feels safest when she's watching the world from behind her window. Until the Russell family moves in across the street, and she witnesses something unimaginable. The question is… what really happened? Dun dun dun! Obviously there will be some big twists and turns in here. Based on the novel of the same name. Amy Adams stars as Anna, she's joined by Gary Oldman, Julianne Moore, Wyatt Russell, Anthony Mackie, Brian Tyree Henry, Jeanine Serralles, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Fred Hechinger. This still looks pretty damn good, despite obvious similarities to so many other mystery films. I'm curious to find out.

Here's the second trailer (+ new poster) for Joe Wright's The Woman in the Window, from YouTube:

You can still rewatch the first full 2019 trailer for Wright's The Woman in the Window here, to see more.

An agoraphobic child psychologist (Amy Adams) befriends a neighbor across the street from her New York brownstone, only to see her own life turned upside down when the woman disappears and she suspects foul play. A stellar ensemble cast brings Tracy Letts' screenplay based on the gripping, best-selling novel to life, where shocking secrets are revealed, and no one—and nothing—is what it seems. The Woman in the Window is directed by British filmmaker Joe Wright, director of the films Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, The Soloist, Hanna, Anna Karenina, Pan, and Darkest Hour previously. The screenplay is written by actor Tracy Letts (he also wrote Bug, Killer Joe, August: Osage County); adapted from the novel of the same name written by A.J. Finn. This was originally set to open in theaters last summer (also in May) before the pandemic delayed everything. Netflix will now release Joe Wright's The Woman in the Window streaming exclusively starting on May 14th, 2021 coming soon this summer instead. Still planning to watch this one?