New Netflix Trailer for 'Tragic Jungle' Film in the Jungle in the 1920s

"That happens to men when they go crazy. They run… until they can't anymore." Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for the Mexican indie drama titled Tragic Jungle, which first premiered at last year's Venice Film Festival. It also stopped by the San Sebastian, Hamburg, Busan, Warsaw, and New York Film Festivals last fall. Set in the 1920s in the Mayan jungle on the border between Mexico and Belize, the film is about a mysterious young Belizean woman. She encounters a group of Mexican gum workers. "Filled with new vigor, they face their destiny, without knowing that they have woken up Xtabay, a legendary being that lurks in the heart of the jungle." Netflix's description provides a somewhat different perspective: To escape an arranged marriage, a woman flees into the depths of the Mayan jungle, where untamed nature merges the human and the supernatural. The film stars Indira Andrewin, Gilberto Barraraza, Mariano Tun Xool, Lázaro Gabino Rodríguez, and Eligio Meléndez. I really dig the poster for this. It looks like an entrancing film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Yulene Olaizola's Tragic Jungle, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

1920: on the border between Mexico & Belize. Deep in the Mayan jungle, a lawless territory where myths abound, a group of Mexican gum workers cross paths with Agnes, a mysterious young Belizean woman. Her presence incites tension among the men, arousing their fantasies and desires. Filled with new vigor, they face their destiny, without knowing that they have woken up Xtabay, a legendary being that lurks in the heart of the jungle. Tragic Jungle, also known as Selva Trágica in Spanish, is directed by the Mexican filmmaker Yulene Olaizola, director of the films Artificial Paradises, Fogo, and Epitafio, and also the doc Shakespeare & Victor Hugo's Intimacies. The screenplay is co-written by Rubén Imaz and Yulene Olaizola. Produced by Pablo Zimbrón Alva, Rubén Imaz, and Yulene Olaizola. This first premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year. Netflix will release Olaizola's Tragic Jungle streaming starting on June 9th this summer.