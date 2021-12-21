New Promo Featurette for PTA's 'Licorice Pizza' - Expanding Dec 25th

"I'm not gonna forget you, just like you're not gonna forget me." MGM has revealed another 2-min behind-the-scenes featurette for Licorice Pizza, the latest Paul Thomas Anderson film that is already playing in limited theaters right now. The film is expanding to more theaters nationwide on Christmas Day, later this week, hence this last minute push to remind everyone it's out. Set in the 1970s in the San Fernando Valley in LA, the film is a romance between two high schoolers, one of them a famous child actor beginning to grow up… This stars Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim as the two young leads, with an ensemble cast also featuring Bradley Cooper, Maya Rudolph, Ben Stiller, Skyler Gisondo, Benny Safdie, Tom Waits, Sean Penn, a few others. We all know PTA is a masterful director, but unfortunately this promo video features no actual behind-the-scenes footage, just boring EPK clips with some trailer footage. Shucks.

Here's the behind-the-scenes featurette for Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the original trailer for PTA's Licorice Pizza here, to see the first look footage again.

Tells the story of Alana Kane (Alana Haim) and Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) growing up, running around and going through the treacherous navigation of first love living in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Licorice Pizza, formerly known as Soggy Bottom, is written and directed by the acclaimed Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, director of films Hard Eight, Boogie Nights, Magnolia, Punch-Drunk Love, There Will Be Blood, The Master, Inherent Vice, and Phantom Thread, as well as a few shorts, music videos, and other cinema projects. It's produced by Paul Thomas Anderson, Daniel Lupi, Sara Murphy, JoAnne Sellar, and Adam Somner. The film skipped all of the major fall film festivals this year. MGM already released PTA's Licorice Pizza initially only in select US theaters starting on November 26th, 2021 this fall, with a wide release on Christmas Day, December 25th, this year. Have you seen it already?