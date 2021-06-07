New Promo Trailer for Russian Film 'Petrov's Flu' Premiering in Cannes

"Is it okay that we kidnapped a corpse and kind of mocked it?" A festival promo trailer has debuted for the new Russian film titled Petrov's Flu, the latest from acclaimed Russian filmmaker / theater director Kirill Serebrennikov. It's premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival next month in the Competition section. His last feature, a rock band film called Leto (which is a GREAT film), also premiered at Cannes in 2018 while Serebrennikov was under house-arrest in Russia (for political reasons). Based on the novel titled "The Petrovs In and Around the Flu" by Alexey Sainikov, Petrov’s Flu is described as a “deadpan, hallucinatory romp through Post-Soviet Russia”. A day in the life of a comic book artist and his family in post-Soviet Russia, as he is taken on a long walk by his friend while he has the flu. Starring Semyon Serzin, Chulpan Khamatova, with Yuriy Borisov, Yuliya Peresild, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Timofey Tribuntsev, Ivan Dorn, and Aleksandra Revenko. There's a lot of crazy things on, I'm really not sure what to make of this.

Here's the international promo trailer (+ poster) for Kirill Serebrennikov's Petrov's Flu, from YouTube:

And the original Russian trailer (without subtitles) for Serebrennikov's Petrov's Flu, also via YouTube:

A day in the life of a comic book artist and his family living in post-Soviet Russia. While suffering from the flu, Petrov (Semyon Serzin) is carried by his friend Igor on a long walk, drifting in and out of fantasy and reality. Petrov's Flu, originally known as "Петровы в гриппе" in Russian, is both written and directed by acclaimed Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov, director of the films Razdetyye, Ragin, Bed Stories, Playing the Victim, Yuri's Day, Betrayal, The Student, and Leto previously. Adapted from Alexey Salniko's novel "The Petrovs In and Around the Flu". The film is premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this summer playing in the Competition section. It's already set for release in theatres starting this September in Russia. No other international release dates have been set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression?