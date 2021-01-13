New Red Band Trailer for Pitch-Black Horror Comedy 'Bloody Hell'

"Why aren't you dead?" The Horror Collective has released an official red band trailer for Bloody Hell, described as a "pitch-black horror comedy" from Australian filmmaker Alister Grierson (of Sanctum). This played at the Nightstream Film Festival last year and debuts on VOD this month. Bloody Hell is described as "a fiendishly fun rollercoaster horror film set between Boise, Idaho and Helsinki, Finland which follows our lead character Rex Coen played by Ben O'Toole (Nekrotronic), a man with a mysterious past who flees the country to escape his own personal hell – only to arrive somewhere much, much, much worse." Once he arrives in Finland, he finds himself tied up in some kind of demented family's house. The cast includes Meg Fraser, Caroline Craig, Matthew Sunderland, Travis Jeffery, Jack Finsterer, David Hill, and Caleb Enoka. This looks extra fucked up and freaky - and but I still want to visit Finland. What about you?

Here's the official red band trailer (+ poster) for Alister Grierson's Bloody Hell, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the early festival promo trailer for Grierson's Bloody Hell here, to see more footage.

A man with a mysterious past flees the country to escape his own personal hell… only to arrive somewhere much, much, much worse. In an effort to survive this new horror, he turns to his personified conscience. Bloody Hell is directed by Australian genre filmmaker Alister Grierson, director of the films Kokoda: 39th Battalion, Sanctum, and Tiger previously, as well as a number of short films. The screenplay is written by Robert Benjamin. It's produced by Joshua Paul and Brett Thornquest. This originally premiered at the Nightstream Film Festival & Fantasy Filmfest last year. The Horror Collective will debut Grierson's Bloody Hell direct-to-VOD in the US starting on January 14th, 2021 this winter. Anyone interested in watching?