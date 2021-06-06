New Restoration Trailer for 4K Update of Lizzie Borden's 'Working Girls'

"I like being the center of attention." Janus Films has released a new trailer for the 4K restoration and re-release of the 1986 "controversial" film Working Girls, from writer / director Lizzie Borden. Inspired by the experiences of sex workers Borden met while making her iconic Born in Films, it was her second feature film first released in theaters in 1987. It originally premiered at the 1986 Cannes Film Festival, then won a Special Jury Prize playing at the Sundance Film Festival in 1987. The film takes us through a day in the life of several prostitutes working in an upscale Manhattan brothel. A stark portrayal of the women prostitutes, the male customers and the motivations of both. Watch as the madam manipulates her "girls". Watch as she answers the phone by saying "Hello John, what's new and different?" Watch as the "johns" try to manipulate the girls. "Part nudie exploitation, part sociological thesis." Ultimately offering "an empathetic, humanizing, often humorous depiction of women for whom this work is just another day at the office." Get a peek below.

Here's the official 4K restoration trailer (+ two posters) for Lizzie Borden's Working Girls, from Vimeo:

Sex work is portrayed with radical nonjudgment in Lizzie Borden's immersive, richly detailed look at the rhythms & rituals of society's most stigmatized profession. Inspired by the experiences of the sex workers Borden met while making her underground feminist landmark Born in Flames, Working Girls reveals the textures of a day in the life of Molly (Louise Smith), a photographer working part-time in a Manhattan brothel, as she juggles a steady stream of clients, balances relationships with her coworkers and the demands of an ambitious madam, and above all fights to maintain her sense of self in a business in which the line between the personal and the professional is all too easily blurred. In viewing prostitution through the lens of labor, Borden boldly desensationalizes the subject, offering an empathetic, humanizing, often humorous depiction of women for whom this work is just another day at the office. Working Girls was directed by American filmmaker Lizzie Borden, her second feature after Born in Flames previously. The screenplay is by Lizzie Borden & Sandra Kay. This first opened in US theaters in early 1987, after originally premiering at the Cannes & Toronto Film Festivals in 1986. Janus Films will re-release the 4K restoration of Lizzie Borden's Working Girls in select US theaters starting on June 18th. For more info, visit Janus' site.