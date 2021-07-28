New 'Special Look' Preview for Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story'

"Kill the lights…" 20th Century Studios has revealed a brand new "Special Look" 60-second preview for the Steven Spielberg remake of the classic musical West Side Story. This was filmed in the summer of 2019, and has been rescheduled for release in theaters this December. The first trailer debuted earlier this year during the Oscars. An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. The story focuses on the love story between teenagers Tony, played by Ansel Elgort, and Maria, played by newcomer Rachel Zegler. The rest of the big ensemble cast includes Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James, Curtiss Cook, and Rita Moreno. This trailer, more than anything, seems to be a cinematography showcase, highlighting Janusz Kaminski's shots. And damn does it look good.

Here's the new "Special Look" preview for Steven Spielberg's West Side Story:

Teenagers Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler), despite having affiliations with rival street gangs, the Jets and Sharks, fall in love in 1950s New York City. An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks. West Side Story is directed by the one-and-only filmmaker Steven Spielberg, of the movies Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, the Indiana Jones movies, E.T., Empire of the Sun, Hook, the Jurassic Park movies, Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan, A.I., Minority Report, War of the Worlds, Munich, War Horse, Lincoln, Bridge of Spies, The BFG, and Ready Player One previously. The screenplay is written by Tony Kushner, based on the musical by Arthur Laurents. Featuring music by Leonard Bernstein, and cinematography by Spielberg's usual DP Janusz Kamiński. 20th Century Studios will release Steven Spielberg's West Side Story in theaters nationwide starting on December 10th, 2021 later this year. First impression? How does this look so far?